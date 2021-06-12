Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 812. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.72.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
