Traders Purchase Large Volume of TCR2 Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 739 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,003% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of $668.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

