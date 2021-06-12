Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 59.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 175.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Prologis by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Prologis stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.