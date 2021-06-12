Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 3,506 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65.

