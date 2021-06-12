Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 28,920 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.