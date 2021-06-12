Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.31. Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBIO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 309,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,792. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.