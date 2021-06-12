Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.31. Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBIO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 309,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,792. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

