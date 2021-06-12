Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

Trevena stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

