Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.32.

TSE TCN opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.11. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.0427502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

