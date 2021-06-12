TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 712 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

