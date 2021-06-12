TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

XOM stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

