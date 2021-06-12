Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.62.

LLY stock opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

