Truist Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $77.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by Truist from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,093 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,607 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.