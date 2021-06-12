Truist Securities Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $127.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

