TrustSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and $2.39 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00799621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.87 or 0.08478786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086778 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

