TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $475,888.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,429,682,403 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

