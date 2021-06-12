Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $332.73 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

