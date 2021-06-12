UBS Group AG Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $45,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

