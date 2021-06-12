UBS Group AG Has $47.58 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $47,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $123,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $317.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

