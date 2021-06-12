UBS Group AG Purchases 10,150 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $38,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Teleflex by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $393.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

