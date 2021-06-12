UBS Group AG Sells 384,035 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384,035 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $39,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

