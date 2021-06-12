UBS Group AG Sells 89,912 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $43,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

