UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.18.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $50.29 on Friday. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 251.46, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.46.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.