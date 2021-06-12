UiPath’s (PATH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

