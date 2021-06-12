Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $132,900.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RARE stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

