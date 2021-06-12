Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.45

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.45 and last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 15376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNS shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$659.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

