United Community Banks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by 89.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.