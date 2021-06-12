United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

