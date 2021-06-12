United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $24.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE X traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $28.66. 25,965,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,405,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

