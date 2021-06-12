United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,017 ($13.29). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 1,009,570 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 975.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 28.83 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

