Unitrade Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Unitrade has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $917,643.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.41 or 0.08356419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086891 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

