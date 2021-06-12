UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak (NYSE:UPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak (NYSE:UPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NYSE:UPH opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc & Cloudbreak LLC comprises digital healthcare services. The business is located in the United States.

