Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 206.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $20.27 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UE. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.