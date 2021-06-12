USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 59,958 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 856.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,958 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,773,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Moderna by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,146,589 shares of company stock worth $283,391,850. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.85. 5,576,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $227.71. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 175.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.