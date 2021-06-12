USS Investment Management Ltd Has $48.61 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,544 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $20.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,304.37. 291,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,354.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

