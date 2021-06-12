USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

BLDP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.22. 2,298,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

