USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $212.39 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,389,000. Ferguson accounts for approximately 1.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,479,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

FERG stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.45. 20,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

