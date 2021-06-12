USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 303,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $147.13. 2,522,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

