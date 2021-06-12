USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 21,221 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,733. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

