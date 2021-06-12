USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,049,100 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 635.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,577,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,737,965. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

