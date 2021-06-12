USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 93,000 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $82,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.09. 2,140,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

