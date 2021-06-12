Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.37. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 13,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $303.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.