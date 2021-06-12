VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) traded up 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). 231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £133.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.