Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.