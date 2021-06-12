Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Financial Analysis

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Value Line has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Value Line and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus Henderson Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $27.98, suggesting a potential downside of 28.59%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Value Line.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Janus Henderson Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.30 million 7.86 $15.66 million N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group $2.30 billion 2.94 $161.60 million $3.01 13.02

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 46.98% 32.63% 17.01% Janus Henderson Group 23.48% 13.06% 9.05%

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Value Line on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

