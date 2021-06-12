Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 113.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.74. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.