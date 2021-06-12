Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 230,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $185.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

