Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $382.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.61 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

