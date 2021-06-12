Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 709.2% in May

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 709.2% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.96 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
