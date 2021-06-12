Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 709.2% in May

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 709.2% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.96 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

