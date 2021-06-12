Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Biltmore Family Office LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,844. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $137.33 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.