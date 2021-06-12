Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Lifted by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. 990,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

